Positive Coronavirus Tests Reach 90,000 in DE; Vaccine Now in Over 329,000 DE Arms

While vaccine is being administered – to now over 329,000 Delawareans, people are still testing positive for coronavirus. Delaware reached the 90,000 mark with an additional 239 positive tests on Friday – 23 of them from Sussex County. The number of hospitalizations remains below 100 – but increased by 6 on Friday to 89 – in Sussex County there are 19 people hospitalized with the virus. The overall 7-day average of all positive tests is now at 3.8% – down one-tenth of a percent from Thursday.

Over 329,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Delaware – that includes doses that have been given through state vaccination sites as well as pharmacy sites, which are part of the federal provider programs. While still working through the Phase 1 A & B groups, the focus is currently on educators, school staff and child care providers, poultry workers and correctional officers and then moving into more of the 1-B workforce groups. The Phase 1-C group is expected to begin in the next several weeks – which will include people aged 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions or living in high-risk group settings. It includes other essential workers as well.