Possible Breakthrough In Dewey Beach 5G Poles Dispute

Some of the 5G poles placed along the sand in Dewey Beach that have caused a ruckus and generated a lawsuit will start to be relocated as early as this fall.

State Senator Ernie Lopez, R-Lewes said he and House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach will continue to work with Verizon towards a full relocation of the worst offending poles. Several poles were placed where streets meet the sand, some without the knowledge and approval of Dewey Beach officials.

“We have heard your concerns and have appreciated your patience. We cherish and value the rich natural beauty of our coastline and were upset and disappointed to see where poles were installed last year. At our urging, Verizon plans to begin relocating some poles as early as this fall,” Lopez said in a statement. “We are pleased with the responsiveness of Verizon to bring meaningful resolution to end this dispute. While this first step is an important win for the restoration of our precious dunes, we remain committed to working with Verizon, towards full relocation of the most egregious poles and ensuring that this does not happen again.”

Local attorney and businessman Alex Pires filed a lawsuit against Verizon last week in Delaware Court of Chancery. The Save Dewey Beach Foundation is planning a protest against the poles Monday, July 5th.