Possible ‘Breakthrough’ In Smyrna Human Remains Case

Smyrna Police have reached what they call a breakthrough in a lengthy investigation involving the discovery of human remains.

Police say ‘persons of interest in the case’ are currently in custody out of state.

Search warrants are still being carried out, and police say interviews are being conducted while evidence is being analyzed.

Police did not disclose any more information.

The FBI has been assisting Smyrna PD.

The remains of a young girl were found near a softball field in Smyrna in September, 2019.