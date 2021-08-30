Possible Pipe Bomb Found Burning In Dover Community

Dover Police are investigating the discovery of a possible pipe bomb.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the traffic circle at East Sheldrake Circle and Cannon Mill Drive for a reported fire. Several residents were evacuated when something was found on fire in the roadway.

Dover firefighters and members of The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded. It turned out that the object was a pipe stuffed with rags and wrapped in clothing material, and a bottle of lighter fluid was found in the area.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.