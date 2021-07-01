Possible Tornado Strikes In Milford Area

The Milford area may have been struck by a tornado Thursday afternoon, during a wave of strong storms that battered portions of several states.

Some structures were damaged, and utility crews responded to numerous power outages. No injuries have been reported. Trees also were knocked down

“We are currently analyzing storm reports from the latest round of thunderstorms this afternoon, specifically near Milford, DE. Please continue to send us your reports so we can continue to investigate,” the National Weather Service Tweeted Thursday evening.

To submit a report to the NWS, please CLICK HERE

The area was under a tornado warning at the time of the storm.