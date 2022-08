A waterspout came ashore on Smith Island late Thursday, becoming a possible tornado.

Some homes have been damaged or destroyed. Any injuries reported so far are described as minor.

This occurred during a round of severe thunderstorms late Thursday.

Governor Larry Hogan said the state’s emergency management team is tracking the damage caused by storms at Smith Island and elsewhere and is coordinating with local jurisdictions.

photo used with permission of Robert Joseph Jones, Smith Island Md.