UPDATE: Potential for Flooding on Delaware and Maryland Roads from Tropical Storm Debby

Delmarva will see impacts from Tropical Storm Debby in the form of gusty winds and heavy rain along with potential flooding on roads today into tomorrow, Friday. AccuWeather Meteorologist Heather Zehr tells the Talk of Delmarva that from most of southern Delaware south into Maryland and Virginia, the rainfall amounts are expected to be between 1 and 2 inches with higher amounts to the north and west.

She adds that 2 to 4 inches of rain are likely in those areas to the north and west.

She also discussed the storm track:

By the end of the day Friday, the center of the storm will likely be along the Pennsylvania-New York border. The storm, which has been moving slowly so far, will start to pick up speed.

As rain and wind from Tropical Storm Debby impact Delmarva, some areas especially north and west on Delmarva may see flooding on roadways. As for conditions on the coast, AccuWeather Meteorologist Heather Zehr tells the Talk of Delmarva that the likely wind direction will more likely be out of the south which will help cut down on coastal flooding at least on the Atlantic Coast…

08-08-24 Zehr-4 She adds that the strongest winds will likely be in the heaviest thunderstorms–which could contain gusts as high as 40 to 60 mph. Power outages could be a problem in some areas.

Earlier Posts:

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is making preparations for heavy rain and high winds expected to impact the entire state with the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby, today through Friday evening. The State Highway Administration maintenance crews are preparing by clearing storm drain systems of debris, organized tree contractors, ensured proper operation of generators and loaded highwater signs in maintenance trucks. In addition, the State Highway Administration has developed a staging plan to handle impacts from the storm and ensure that equipment is prepared for storm deployment. Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads as much as possible as the storm passes through the state.

Meanwhile, the threat of flooding on Delaware roadways continues as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby move into the area. The storm is still packing heavy, soaking rains that could cause ponding and flooding and create hazardous road conditions across the region. Ditches, creeks, rivers, and lakes can quickly swell out of their banks, flooding onto a roadway, especially in low-lying areas. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 1 million traffic crashes occur on wet pavement each year, resulting in more than 350,000 injuries and almost 4,500 fatalities. AAA Reminds Drivers to turn around when faced with flooded roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch throughout the region through Friday.

Additional Information from AAA Mid-Atlantic:

According to the National Hurricane Center, since 2013, more than half of the fatalities from tropical systems in the U.S. have been due to flooding from rainfall.

“Water on the roadway from a tropical system can hide many hazards including washed out pavement, downed power lines, and storm debris. It’s not worth the risk to try and drive through it,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Weather and road conditions can change in an instant. Know before you go, and stay home, if you can, if the conditions will make it unsafe to be on the roads.”

AAA offers the following wet-weather driving tips:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location.

As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location. Never drive through standing water: Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines, be deeper than it appears, or have significant force from flooding.

Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines, be deeper than it appears, or have significant force from flooding. Standing water may also be hiding potholes or a washed out roadway: Another good reason not to drive through it!

Another good reason not to drive through it! Watch out for debris or downed wires on the roadways : If in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed power line, the best rule is to stay there until help arrives. If there is an imminent danger, such a fire, stand on the door frame or edge of the vehicle and jump clear with both feet at the same time. Do not make contact with anything on the vehicle so that your body does not become a pathway for the electricity to reach the earth.

: If in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed power line, the best rule is to stay there until help arrives. If there is an imminent danger, such a fire, stand on the door frame or edge of the vehicle and jump clear with both feet at the same time. Do not make contact with anything on the vehicle so that your body does not become a pathway for the electricity to reach the earth. Slow down – Drivers are more likely to lose control of the vehicle when roads are wet. Drivers should reduce their speed to correspond to the amount of water on the roadway. At speeds as low as 35 mph, new tires can still lose some contact with the roadway.

Drivers are more likely to lose control of the vehicle when roads are wet. Drivers should reduce their speed to correspond to the amount of water on the roadway. At speeds as low as 35 mph, new tires can still lose some contact with the roadway. Increase following distance – This is even more important when driving near vans, recreational vehicles and cars pulling trailers that may be adversely affected by the wind.

– This is even more important when driving near vans, recreational vehicles and cars pulling trailers that may be adversely affected by the wind. Avoid cruise control . This feature works great in dry conditions, but when used in wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase. To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged. Avoiding cruise control will also allow the driver more options to choose from when responding to a potential loss-of-traction situation, thus maximizing your safety. Cruise control can also cause hydroplaning.

. This feature works great in dry conditions, but when used in wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase. To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged. Avoiding cruise control will also allow the driver more options to choose from when responding to a potential loss-of-traction situation, thus maximizing your safety. Cruise control can also cause hydroplaning. Watch for hydroplaning: No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel drive vehicles. With as little as 1/12 inch of water on the road, tires have to displace a gallon of water per second to keep the rubber meeting the road.

No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel drive vehicles. With as little as 1/12 inch of water on the road, tires have to displace a gallon of water per second to keep the rubber meeting the road. Brake early – Braking early, but not hard, will allow the time needed to slow the car. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. To reduce chances of hydroplaning, drivers should slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.

Braking early, but not hard, will allow the time needed to slow the car. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. To reduce chances of hydroplaning, drivers should slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you. Drive with greater caution and alertness – The key to driving safely in rainy weather is to concentrate on every aspect of driving. Avoiding distractions is essential.

– The key to driving safely in rainy weather is to concentrate on every aspect of driving. Avoiding distractions is essential. Check your wipers – Before leaving the house, make sure your windshield wipers are working properly.

– Before leaving the house, make sure your windshield wipers are working properly. Be wary of changing wind conditions : Wind gusts often accompany stormy weather. Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways.

: Wind gusts often accompany stormy weather. Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways. Pay Attention to emergency alerts: Alerts are provided by the National Weather Service to mobile phones with no sign up required. You can learn more about alerts here.

Alerts are provided by the National Weather Service to mobile phones with no sign up required. You can learn more about alerts here. Make yourself visible: If you are forced to stop in traffic due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately.

If you are forced to stop in traffic due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately. Slow down, move over: A reminder, drivers need to slow down and move over for roadside workers, including emergency roadside service crews, first responders, and law enforcement officers displaying red, blue or amber emergency lights. Delaware’s Move Over law also includes ALL stationary vehicles on the side of the road, displaying hazard lights, flares or warning signs. Give them the space to be safe.

A reminder, drivers need to slow down and move over for roadside workers, including emergency roadside service crews, first responders, and law enforcement officers displaying red, blue or amber emergency lights. Delaware’s Move Over law also includes ALL stationary vehicles on the side of the road, displaying hazard lights, flares or warning signs. Give them the space to be safe. Seek higher ground: If the vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately.

If the vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately. Take the nearest exit: If conditions worsen to the point where there are any safety concerns, exit the roadway. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge unless it is unsafe to proceed otherwise. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

Remember to make sure your emergency kit is fully stocked and in your vehicle before the storm arrives.

