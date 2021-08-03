Potential Prize-Winners Hauled In On 1st Day Of White Marlin Open

It was a busy day at the scales as the first day of the White Marlin Open draws to a close.

An 82-and-a-half pound white marlin brought in by a Virginia Beach man is currently worth $4.9-million. Another Virginia Beach Team hauled in a 559-and-a-half pound blue marlin currently worth $800,000 in prize money.

Four days of action remain, and total prize money at stake is about $9.2-million.

Tournament organizers said:

The first boat to the scales was the “Fender Bender” out of Virginia Beach, VA. Mike Atkinson, also from Virginia Beach weighed an 82.5-pound white marlin that is currently worth $4,900,000! Not far behind, the “Mama C” and Chris Perry out of Virginia Beach, VA weighed a 559.5-pound blue marlin that is currently holding onto $800,000. Both boats were fishing in the same area (they aren’t saying where), and each were fighting their fish at the same time within 300 yards of each other. The bad news for the VA Beach boats is that there are 4 more fishing days left – the good news is that their fish weights will be hard to beat.