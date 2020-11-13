Power Outages Impact Southern, SE Sussex Co.

Customers of Delmarva Power and members of Delaware Electric Cooperative in portions of Sussex County are experiencing service outages.

The problems developed before 9:00 a.m. Friday. DEC reported several thousand outages along the Maryland state line, in the Fenwick Island / Roxana area and elsewhere. Delmarva Power at one point had a few thousand customers without power in the Bethany Beach area and points west.

DEC says DPL transmits power to its members in the area. Delmarva Power is checking for the reason for the disruption.