Power Saver Alert – Tues, August 25th

Another day with high temperatures and high humidity has led the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation to again issue a Power Savers Alert.

The alert for Tuesday, August 25th as follows:

Due to expected high temperatures and high energy demand, we are asking municipal electric customers to VOLUNTARILY reduce electric use today, Tuesday, August 25th. Power Saver Hours are from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Customers are encouraged to lower their electric use during these hours to save money both now and later. Participation will lower electric use throughout the community and in return lower customers’ monthly electric costs and reduce utility energy costs over time. The more people that participate, the bigger the impact.

Customers can help by taking simple steps such as: