Power Savers Alert 3-6 p.m., Mon. July 27th

It’s another Power Savers Alert for customers of Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation.

Soaring temperatures and high humidity are expected to result in hours of high demand for electricity.

The Power Savers Alert from DEMEC is between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. today (Monday). Customers served by DEMEC are advised to tick the air conditioner thermostat up a few degrees, unplug or turn off power strips for gaming consoles and other electronics, and postpone the use of washers, dryers and dishwashers until the evening hours.

Also, DEMEC says to remember to close the blinds and curtains.

Cutting back on usage now helps reduce bills and energy costs now and over time, according to DEMEC.