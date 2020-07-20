Power Savers Alert, Mon. July 20th

Temperatures and humidity are soaring today, and if you are not careful your electricity bill could soar as well.

The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, which provides service to several communities, has issued a Power Saver Alert for today between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Customers are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use during a time of expected high demand.

Possible steps include checking the filter of a home air conditioning system or window unit to keep it running efficiently, bump up the AC thermostat by a few degrees, turn off unnecessary lights and power strips for chargers and electronics that are not in use, and put off the use of large appliance until after 6:00 p.m.

For more tips, visit www.publicpowerde.net

F