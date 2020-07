The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation has issued a Power Savers Alert for Wed. July 15th from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Customers are asked to voluntarily reduce electricity usage during a time of expected high demand. Possible actions include cooking on the grill instead of in the kitchen, putting off use of large appliances, setting the air conditioner thermostat up a few degrees, and turning off unnecessary lights.