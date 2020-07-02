Power Savers, Tweak Our Peak Alerts Take Effect

Give your large appliances a break, turn the thermostat up a few degrees and shut off unnecessary lights…

That’s the advice from the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation and Berlin Electric as temperatures and humidity start to soar.

DEMEC, which serves several communities with electricity, has issued a Power Savers Alert for Thursday July 2nd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Berlin Electric’s Tweak Our Peak Alert runs from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday July 2nd and again Monday July 6th.

According to DEMEC, reduced energy usage during times of expected peak demand can save money now and in the future.