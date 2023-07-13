Prayer Vigil to be Held for Victims and Families of Mass Shootings in Salisbury and Across U.S.
In the wake of the mass shootings that have occurred across the nation including in Salisbury, a community prayer vigil and walk for peace will take place Sunday, July 16th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church on West Road in Salisbury. Those in attendance will hear from Local law enforcement agencies, crisis response agencies, mental health professionals, and Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes.