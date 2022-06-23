Prepare for “The Running of the Bull” in Dewey Beach!

The 25th annual Running of the Bull Festival in Dewey Beach brings the fun this Saturday, June 25th. It also bring traffic considerations.

According to DelDOT, motorists on Route 1 should expect delays in both directions. The festival will begin at The Starboard, 2009 Coastal Highway.

DelDOT said traffic will be stopped briefly Saturday at 1:00 p.m. as runners leave The Starboard. When the runners return, they will be held and will be directed to cross with the pedestrian signal in order to minimize further traffic disruption.

