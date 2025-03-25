Prescribed Burn Scheduled for Thursday near Milton

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) plans to conduct controlled burns in the Ellendale and Milton areas during the season which ends on April 30th. These burns are scheduled for the Ponders Tract/Pemberton Forest Preserve and Edward H. McCabe Preserve. On Thursday, March 27th, pending conditions, a burn is scheduled for the Ponders Tract near Milton and officials say that smoke may be visible during the prescribed burn. Timing of the burns will be communicated by the Nature Conservancy by way of social media. Residents and media outlets should check TNC in Delaware’s Facebook and Twitter/X channels for the latest information.

Additional information from the Nature Conservancy:

Prescribed fire plays a critical role in the health of Delaware’s ecosystems and the well-being of nearby communities by reducing vegetation build-up and mitigating the risk for large, out-of-control wildfires. In coordination with its partner agencies, TNC uses prescribed fire to maintain the health and resilience of the First State’s forests and grasslands.

“Controlled burning encourages growth of native vegetation, increases biodiversity, minimizes the spread of invasive species and recycles nutrients back into the soil,” said Lori Brennan, executive director of The Nature Conservancy in Delaware and Pennsylvania. “The right fire at the right place at the right time helps improve habitat for threatened and endangered species.”

Highly trained fire managers and Burn Bosses take numerous steps to ensure the safety of fire staff and the public by evaluating the type of vegetation within the burn area; establishing fire breaks and control lines; moderating the intensity of flame and smoke; and providing personnel and equipment to supervise and control the fire all the way from spark to extinguishing.

Prior to a burn, TNC staff will notify the appropriate county Fire Board and coordinate with state forestry agencies and local officials around public awareness, staffing and resources. Weather conditions are carefully assessed the day of a prescribed burn. In the interest of public safety, burning does not take place if weather conditions are not conducive.