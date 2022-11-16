Prescription Drug Drop-Off Event
November 16, 2022/
Planning to attend the Ravens vs Panthers game on November 20th? From 10 am to 1 pm that day, the Maryland state attorney general, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Baltimore Ravens, and the science and technology company Leidos will hold what’s called the Prescription Drug Take-Back event. The purpose of the event is to allow those of you who are going to the game to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Disposal is free and anonymous.