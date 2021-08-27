President Biden and State Officials on the Terrorist Attack in Kabul

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION As a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-sixth day of August, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Governor Carney released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan:

“We are heartbroken for the families of American service members who were killed during suicide bombings today in Afghanistan. These brave Americans lost their lives serving our country – and helping ensure safe passage for refugees and fellow Americans out of Kabul.”

“Our prayers will remain with those U.S. service members, with Afghan civilians killed in today’s bombings, their families, and with all members of the U.S. military who continue to serve our country overseas.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) issued the following statement on the U.S. service members and Afghan civilians killed and wounded in today’s attack at Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

“My heart aches to know that after today’s suicide bombings in Kabul, American and Afghan families are about to receive the worst news imaginable. Let us all stop for a moment and pray for those who have fallen today serving our nation and trying to help make possible a safe evacuation from Afghanistan. Let us also keep in our prayers the many Afghans desperate for a new future whose lives have been cut short. I’m grateful for the bravery of those who continue to work tirelessly to evacuate the remaining Americans and our Afghan partners.”

U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement on the tragic deaths of U.S. service members in Afghanistan:

“This is heartbreaking. The senseless attacks that took place outside the airport in Kabul today took the lives of at least a dozen U.S. service members, as well as many innocent Afghan civilians seeking safe haven. Along with those killed, we know of at least fifteen injured U.S. service members, and I am praying for their recovery. I know one too many families in Delaware and across our country who have lost a son or daughter in combat. As a father and 23-year Navy veteran, my deepest and most sincere condolences go to these brave service members’ families and loved ones. I’m thankful for the troops and State Department personnel who are still on the ground continuing to work tirelessly to get Americans, diplomats, and our Afghan allies to safety. We owe them and their families a great debt of gratitude.”

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement in response to the attack at Kabul airport in Afghanistan:

“We are devastated and outraged by the murder of American service members and all who lost their lives in today’s horrific violence. The First Lady and I are praying for their loved ones, and we ask all Marylanders to join us.

“This administration’s decisions have put the lives of thousands of Americans at the mercy of terrorists. We cannot continue to rely on their goodwill.

“The President pledged to get every American out of Afghanistan. I urge him to stay true to his word. We must not leave any Americans behind and risk that they suffer the same fate.”