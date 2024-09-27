President Biden Arrives in Rehoboth Beach

After spending the morning in Pennsylvania for the funeral of his best friend, President Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach just after 3:30 this afternoon. Because of the weather it was a motorcade down Route 1 to reach the beach. The President and First Lady will be in town until Sunday night – leaving around 8pm.

However while he’s in town, on Saturday morning, President Biden will deliver virtual remarks at the NABTU (North America’s Building Trades Unions) Tradeswomen Build Nations Conference.

The President has no other events scheduled while he’s at the North Shores beach house.