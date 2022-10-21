UPDATED: President Biden Arrives at Beach House / Student Loan Relief Plan on Hold

Image screenshot from Whitehouse.gov

UPDATED 10/21/22 – 7:55pm – President Biden spoke to students at Delaware State University Friday afternoon touting his student loan relief plan telling students that they could be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief.

However, FOX News is reporting that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion on Friday to temporarily block the President’s student loan forgiveness plan. The Court ruled in favor of six Republican-led states – Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina – which requested the student debt relief plan be halted while the court works through their request for a longer-term injunction.

President Biden will be visiting his Rehoboth Beach home this weekend. The President will stop at Delaware State University on Friday where he will deliver remarks on student debt around 3:15pm. When he leaves Dover, he will fly to Rehoboth Beach – landing at the Gordons Pond parking area around 5:45pm. He will be at the beach house until Sunday.