UPDATED: President Biden Arrives in Rehoboth Beach Friday Evening

UPDATED – 7/7/23 – 9pm – A bad weather call put President Biden in the Beast and he arrived in Rehoboth Beach by motorcade just after 8pm. He is planning to be at his beach house until Sunday morning. He has no public schedule while he’s at the beach, but will likely go to Church and if the weather holds – maybe a bicycle ride as he’s done on past visits. When he leaves Sunday morning the President will be headed for London, England.

