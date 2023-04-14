President Biden Heading to Rehoboth Beach Saturday

After spending the week in Ireland – and finishing his visit with an address in his ancestral home of County Mayo tonight, President Biden will spend the weekend at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the Rehoboth Beach area from 2am Saturday through 5am Tuesday. He will arrive at Dover Air Force Base Saturday.

There are several big events taking place at the Delaware Beaches this weekend. The Coastal Delaware Running Festival takes place this weekend with a 5-K on Saturday as well as a 9-K, half marathon and marathon on Sunday. There is also the Special Olympics Delaware Ride to the Tide Motorcycle ride from Smyrna to Love Creek Elementary School west of Lewes. These events will take place.