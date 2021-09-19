VIDEO: President Biden Makes Second Trip into Downtown Rehoboth Since Taking Office!
September 19, 2021/
The President visited downtown Rehoboth Beach on Saturday to attend 4 p.m. mass at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church. This was his second trip to town since taking office.
He arrived in this black Chevy Suburban in a motorcade with 17 other vehicles.
Spectators lined the streets which were guarded by police and Secret Service.
Reporters from the press pool staked out the site for the best vantage point.
The President came out after about 50 minutes to a crowd of cheering spectators and returned to his North Shores beach home.
Here is a video from the President’s visit on Saturday.