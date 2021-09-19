VIDEO: President Biden Makes Second Trip into Downtown Rehoboth Since Taking Office!

The President visited downtown Rehoboth Beach on Saturday to attend 4 p.m. mass at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church. This was his second trip to town since taking office.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

He arrived in this black Chevy Suburban in a motorcade with 17 other vehicles.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Spectators lined the streets which were guarded by police and Secret Service.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Reporters from the press pool staked out the site for the best vantage point.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

The President came out after about 50 minutes to a crowd of cheering spectators and returned to his North Shores beach home.

Here is a video from the President’s visit on Saturday.