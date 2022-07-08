President Biden Plans to Spend Weekend at Rehoboth Beach Home

President Biden is expected to make his third visit to his Rehoboth Beach home since the start of the summer season.

The White House schedule indicates that Mr. Biden will depart from Washington this evening (Friday) and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth at about 8:40 p.m.

The FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction this evening through this Sunday July 10th.

Mr. Biden’s two most recent visits have been eventful: one weekend included violations of FAA temporary flight restrictions. In June, he fell while he was riding his bicycle but got right back up.