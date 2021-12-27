President Biden Returns To Rehoboth Beach This Week

President Biden is expected to return to his home in Rehoboth Beach today (Monday).

The White House schedule indicates he will leave from the south lawn for Rehoboth Beach early this afternoon. Mr. Biden is expected to receive the weekly economic briefing virtually while he is in Rehoboth Beach.

During several past visits to his Rehoboth Beach home during his presidency, Mr. Biden has been seen attending Mass and riding bicycles on the nearby trail with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The FAA has implemented a temporary flight restriction for the area through this Thursday, December 30th.