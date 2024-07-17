President Biden Scheduled to Arrive in Rehoboth Beach Late Tonight

President Joe Biden is expected to return to his North Shores home late tonight. His arrival in Rehoboth Beach follows a campaign event in Las Vegas. As reported in the Cape Gazette, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction notice that goes into effect at 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, and ends at 9:15 p.m., Sunday, July 21st.

Additional Information as noted in the Cape Gazette:

These are the typical security measures that are put in place:

• Gordons Pond users could see restrictions. The park’s parking lot is just around the corner from Biden’s home and is used as a landing site for Marine One.

• If Biden decides to drive, motorists on Route 1 should be prepared for delays. By road, there’s really only one way to his house – southbound on Route 1, then through Rehoboth Beach. As the presidential motorcade makes its way south, police and state personnel sit at all intersections blocking traffic.

• The FAA’s temporary flight restrictions limit use of the airspace – including drones – from Dover south to Ocean City, Md., and west to the Maryland border.

• The Coast Guard establishes security zones in the ocean area immediately in front of North Shores beach and in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.

Biden heading to beach house July 17 after campaign event | Cape Gazette