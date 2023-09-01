President Biden Still Headed to Rehoboth Beach for Part of the Holiday Weekend

President Biden has been scheduled to spend the holiday weekend at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach this weekend. That is still happening, however there have been changes in his schedule and changes in the Temporary Flight Restrictions for the Dover and Rehoboth Beach areas. Rather than arriving Friday evening, the President is scheduled to visit Florida Saturday and meet with officials and victims of Hurricane Idalia. He’s now scheduled to arrive in Rehoboth Beach around 7:30 Saturday evening – and will remain at his North Shores home until 8:15 Monday morning when he flies to Philadelphia for Labor Day.