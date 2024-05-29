President Biden to Arrive in Rehoboth Beach Thursday

The President and Jill Biden are scheduled to arrive on Marine One at the Gordons Pond parking lot in Rehoboth Beach around 10:00 tomorrow–Thursday morning after spending Wednesday night at their Wilmington home. The President will stay at his North Shores beach house overnight but is expected to return to Washington Friday to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII. After, the President will depart the White House en route back to Rehoboth Beach for the remainder of the weekend. Activities, depending on the weather, might include hitting the beach and riding bikes in addition to a likely celebration of the First Lady’s birthday.