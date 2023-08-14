President Biden to Leave Rehoboth Beach Monday Morning

President Biden entering St Edmond’s Catholic Church Saturday afternoon/Screenshot from Alan Henney video

After a weekend at his beach home, President Biden will leave Rehoboth Beach Monday/this morning. While the President was in town he attended a church service at St Edmond’s Catholic Church Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning the President rode bikes with the First Lady on the Gordons Pond trail and spent some time on the beach later in the afternoon. The White House says they visited on the beach with with long time friends – ambassador to the EU Mark Gitenstein and his wife Libby.

The President will be leaving from the Gordons Pond parking lot at 10:30am on Marine One.