President Biden’s Last Day of Vacation in Rehoboth Beach Area

President Biden is in the Rehoboth-Lewes area on the last full day of his vacation here. Earlier this morning, he rode back from the bike trail at Gordon’s Pond and headed toward his home, passing by a crowd of about 70 onlookers (including multiple cyclists temporarily blocked from accessing the trail, several young children and two dogs) standing along the road. The crowd cheered lightly as he rode by. A single Secret Service officer pedaled behind him and there were two biking in front. The president did not answer shouted news-related questions from reporters.