President Trump travels to Dover Air Force Base to honor two soliders killed in Afghanistan

Following last night’s rally in New Hampshire, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Dover Air Force Base to pay their respects to two U.S. soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan.
Sgt. 1 Class Javier Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, were both killed after a solider dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun.
President Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, cut his rally short in New Hampshire Monday night to attend the dignified transfer that took place to honor the two soldiers at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware.
Six other American soldiers were injured in Saturday’s attack.