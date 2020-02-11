President Trump travels to Dover Air Force Base to honor two soliders killed in Afghanistan

Following last night’s rally in New Hampshire, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Dover Air Force Base to pay their respects to two U.S. soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1 Class Javier Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, were both killed after a solider dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun.

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, of Las Cruces, N.M., Feb. 10, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Rodriguez was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, of San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 10, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gutierrez was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)

President Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, cut his rally short in New Hampshire Monday night to attend the dignified transfer that took place to honor the two soldiers at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware.

Six other American soldiers were injured in Saturday’s attack.