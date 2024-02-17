President’s Day Closings in Wicomico County
February 17, 2024/
WICOMICO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed Monday, February 19, 2024, in
observance of President’s Day.
CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BRUSH PILE, FERRIES
On Monday, February 19, 2024, the Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center and
Brush Pile, will be open. All external Convenience Centers and Upper Ferry will also
be closed.
For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry
information is available by calling 410-543-2765.