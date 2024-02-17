President’s Day Closings in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed Monday, February 19, 2024, in

observance of President’s Day.

CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BRUSH PILE, FERRIES

On Monday, February 19, 2024, the Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center and

Brush Pile, will be open. All external Convenience Centers and Upper Ferry will also

be closed.

For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry

information is available by calling 410-543-2765.