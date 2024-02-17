President’s Day Closings in Wicomico County

February 17, 2024/Mari Lou

WICOMICO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed Monday, February 19, 2024, in
observance of President’s Day.

CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BRUSH PILE, FERRIES

On Monday, February 19, 2024, the Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center and
Brush Pile, will be open. All external Convenience Centers and Upper Ferry will also
be closed.
For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry
information is available by calling 410-543-2765.

