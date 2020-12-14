Preston, Md. Fire Leaves 1 Person Dead

A fire in Caroline County has claimed one life.



According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze was reported at about 1:00 a.m. Monday by a neighbor in the 21,000-block of Wood Wharf Road in Preston. Local fire departments sent personnel to the scene, who had the fire under control quickly.



The cause of the victim’s death has not been determined. Anyone who might have information about the fatal fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.