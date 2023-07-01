Price at the Pump in MD Jumps with Automatic Gas Tax Increase

Expect to pay more at the pump in Maryland as the automatic gas tax increase has gone into effect. The tax increased by more than 10% – bringing the Maryland total gas tax to 47 cents per gallon. Governor Wes Moore recently announced his support at legislative action to address the automatic tax increase during the next General Assembly session, however the Maryland Joint Republican Caucus is calling for the Governor to convene a Special Session to reverse the automatic increase in Maryland’s gas tax, which has been in place since 2013.