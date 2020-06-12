Princess Anne Man Sentenced for Racist Graffiti at Salisbury University

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Princess Anne man has been found guilty of maliciously defacing the property of Salisbury University in a hate crime. On Friday, Wicomico County District Court Judge Abigail Marsh sentenced 54 year old Jerome Jackson to 18 months of active incarceration at the County Detention Center. Jackson has also paid $494 in restitution to the University which covers the costs for removing the graffiti from the University’s property. The plea deal also required that Jackson admit responsibility for each of the five instances of racist and discriminatory graffiti that was done between October 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020.