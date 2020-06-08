Princess Anne Man to Plead Guilty to Racist Graffiti at Salisbury University

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Princess Anne man is scheduled to plead guilty to a hate crime on June 12 in the District Court for Wicomico County. An investigation by the Salisbury University Police and the Office of the State’s Attorney showed that 54 year old Jerome Kevin Jackson of Princess Anne defaced the property of Salisbury University with racist and gender discriminatory graffiti that was found on campus five times between October 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

In the plea agreement, Jackson will plead guilty to one count of maliciously defacing property while exhibiting racial animosity or a hate crime. He will pay restitution to Salisbury University in the amount of $494 – the amount required to clean each of the areas where graffiti was found on the five instances. And the State will recommend 18 months of active incarceration.