Princess Anne, Maryland Man Sentenced in 2010 Cold Case Killing

A Princess Anne, Maryland man faces several years in prison for a cold case killing from 2010. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Ryan Ellis to 10 years in prison, the maximum available. The sentence includes six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections followed by a period of five years of supervised probation on a single count of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence revealed that in the early morning hours of January 17, 2010, the then 32-year-old Ellis, armed with a shotgun, went to the home of Chris Turner in Salisbury, Maryland with the intent of intimidating Turner into repaying a drug debt. Once he arrived at the home, Ellis, startled by movement inside, shot and killed Preston Morehouse, who was standing just inside the closed front door of the home. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until Lt. Kyle Clark of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit re-opened the investigation and developed additional information.