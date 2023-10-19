Princess Anne PD Trying to Identify Burglary Suspect

Princess Anne Police are investigating a burglary at the Dollar General Store on Saturday around 3am. Police say someone entered the store by kicking in the glass front door and then tried to pry open the cigarette case. The suspect left with merchandise and left. Police describe the suspect as a white or light-skinned man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information – contact Detective Sgt Dize at 410-651-1822