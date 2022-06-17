Princess Anne Police Chief Injures In Crash

Two people have been injured in a crash on Maryland Route 90 at Route 113, including the Police Chief of the Princess Anne police Department.

Maryland State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 75-year-old Ocean City man was attempting to make a U-turn Thursday in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police patrol vehicle.

The 75-year-old man was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma for treatment. Princess Anne Police Chief Robert Wink was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Members of the Showell Volunteer Fire Department, Ocean Pines EMS and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.