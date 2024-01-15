Progress in Plans for New Town Hall, Police Station, and Sussex County EMS Station in Dewey Beach

In Dewey Beach, plans for the new Town Hall/Police Station/Sussex County EMS Station is moving forward, according to the Town’s Monthly Newsletter. Town Manager Bill Zolper states they hope to have the new Town Hall project out to bid in late spring or early summer, and break ground in the fall of this year. Meanwhile, the Sussex County Council earlier this month voted and approved to provide the town with 1 million dollars towards the project to help fund the new Sussex County EMS Station, which will improve response times to critical life-threatening incidents in Dewey Beach and the surrounding coastal communities.