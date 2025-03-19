Progress Made in Dewey Beach Town Hall/Public Safety Building Project

In Dewey Beach, the new Town Hall/Public Safety Building project continues to move forward. The old parking building on Coastal Highway was demolished to make way for Phase I the new Public Safety Building to house the Town Hall, Police Station, Alderman Court and Parking Enforcement. According to the Town of Dewey Beach monthly newsletter, once Phase I is completed, the employees will move from the current building to the new Public Safety Building. Then, Phase II will start with the demolition of the current building–at Town Hall & Police Station at 105 Rodney Avenue–to make way for the new Sussex County EMS Station. Phase I is expected to take about 430 days and Phase II about 170 days, all depending on obtaining materials and weather. Town Manager Bill Zolper thanks the Sussex County Council for their continued support and the $1.5 million increased contribution to the project.

To see how this project is being funded, go to: Town of Dewey Beach project