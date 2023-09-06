Progress on New Food Bank of Delaware Facility in Milford– Official Opening Planned for Later this Fall

Progress is being made on the new Food Bank facility on Veterans Boulevard in Milford. The existing building on Mattlind Way is 16,000 square feet. The new facility is over four times larger than the current one–at about 68,000 square feet…



Chad Robinson who is the Vice President of External Affairs with the Food Bank of Delaware tells the Talk of Delmarva the facility will include more volunteer space to allow additional help with the Healthy Pantry Center and expanded warehouse facilities enabling them to serve more people.

Senator Tom Carper this month visited the site of the Food Bank of Delaware’s new facility to see how the construction is coming along. Chad Robinson who is the Vice President of External Affairs with the Food Bank tells the Talk of Delmarva about the time frame of the official grand opening of the new building…

More information is forthcoming in the next few weeks about the actual date of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can learn more by going to fbd.org.