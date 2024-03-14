Starting Monday, March 18th, work will begin on a project to upgrade the Walnut Street Bridge over the Mispillion River. The project consists of raising the bridge deck to provide both a traffic calming feature as well as a handicapped accessible mid-block pedestrian crossing linking the riverwalk. The first phase is expected to last around 45 days, during which time the bridge will be closed to traffic, and a local detour will be in place. Traffic access will be provided up to the bridge, and pedestrian walkways will stay open to support Walnut Street businesses. This project is funded mainly through state bond bill funds.