Proposed Legislation Aims to Remove Prohibitions Regarding Use of Certain Knives

Legislation has been introduced in Delaware that would remove prohibitions pertaining to the ownership or possession of certain types of folding knives that may be opened with one hand. So-called “switch blade knives”, which are more appropriately called automatic knives, allow for easy deployment often by depressing a button. Such cutting implements are lawfully used as tools by many working in the trades, and are also popular amongst outdoor, hunting, and camping enthusiasts. Such knives are currently treated as deadly weapons in Delaware and therefore subject otherwise law-abiding Delawareans engaging in law-abiding activities to criminal prosecution in the justice system. Removing the prohibitions would permit individuals to lawfully use such tools but would still subject them to prosecution for deadly weapons related offenses where an individual uses such an automatic knife in the course of an attack or assault aimed at causing death or serious injury. The bill’s current status is Senate Judiciary and is awaiting consideration in Committee. The primary sponsor of the bill is 18th District State Senator Dave Wilson.

