Proposed Legislation Focuses on Providing Facilities for Permanent Housing Transition

June 13, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

Proposed Legislation sponsored by State Representative William Bush would require the Delaware State Housing Authority to establish and administer Low Barrier Navigation Centers (LBNCs). LBNCs are non-congregate, interim housing facilities designed to rapidly transition individuals or families into permanent housing. The current status of the bill is House Housing. A Committee Hearing takes place within twelve legislative days.

