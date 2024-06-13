Proposed Legislation Focuses on Providing Facilities for Permanent Housing Transition
June 13, 2024/
Proposed Legislation sponsored by State Representative William Bush would require the Delaware State Housing Authority to establish and administer Low Barrier Navigation Centers (LBNCs). LBNCs are non-congregate, interim housing facilities designed to rapidly transition individuals or families into permanent housing. The current status of the bill is House Housing. A Committee Hearing takes place within twelve legislative days.