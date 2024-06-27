Proposed Legislation Urges Establishment of Medical School in Delaware

Legislation has been introduced urging the establishment of a medical school in the State of Delaware. This House Concurrent Resolution calls for the formation of a formal Steering Group to guide the planning and implementation of a medical school. The bill also encourages the pursuit of partnerships with established medical schools and other medical education programs as well as commits to supporting efforts to secure necessary funding needed to establish a medical school. The bill, sponsored by 17th District Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, now heads to the Senate for consideration.