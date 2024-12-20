Proposed Legislation Would Ban Sale of Tianeptine in Delaware

House Bill 21 has been filed in Delaware, which would effectively ban the sale of tianeptine, a dangerous substance often referred to as “gas station heroin.” Sponsored by Representative Kim Williams and Senator Stephanie Hansen, the bill would classify tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance, making it illegal to sell, possess, or distribute the drug in Delaware. Representative Williams says Tianeptine’s widespread availability in convenience stores may give people the impression that it’s safe, but he says that couldn’t be further from the truth adding that the drug is dangerous and unregulated and can cause serious harm, particularly to young people who may not realize the risks. Several states have already taken steps to ban or regulate tianeptine. Efforts have also been made at the federal level to regulate the substance. HB 21 has been assigned to the House Health & Human Development Committee.