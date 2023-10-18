Prosecutors Secure Convictions Against Kent County Couple Due to Child Abuse

A Kent County couple been convicted of child abuse and other crimes. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, 46-year-old Mary Vinson and 37-year-old Charles Vinson are charged with abusing and torturing their children over a period of 20 months. Both children, who have since been transferred into the custody of the Division of Family services, were hospitalized several times due to the severity of the abuse, which was caught on video by cameras the parents placed in the children’s room. One of the children was 10 years old during the abuse; the other was abused from age 11 to age 13. Both defendants will be sentenced by a Superior Court judge in January. Mary Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 30 years, up to 444 years in prison. Charles Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 10 years, up to 158 years in prison.

Additional Information and statement from the Delaware Department of Justice:

The Delaware Department of Justice has secured multiple felony convictions against a Kent County couple charged with the serial abuse and torture of their children, Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Wednesday.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” said Attorney General Jennings. “The pain that these children endured — and that it was inflicted by people who should have been their protectors — is unthinkable. Thanks to the efforts of our prosecutors and of our partners in law enforcement, these abusers will be in prison for years to come. Their victims are safe now — but I also know that they have a long road of healing ahead of them. They are in all of our hearts today.”

Over a period of 20 months, Mary Vinson, 46, and Charles Vinson, 37, are alleged to have abused their children, including making them stand for long periods of time; withholding food; force feeding them; and violently and repetitively physically assaulting the victims. Both children, who have since been transferred into the custody of the Division of Family services, were hospitalized several times due to the severity of the abuse, which was caught on video by cameras the parents placed in the children’s room.



On September 26, the Vinsons pleaded guilty to the following crimes:

Mary Vinson:

Six counts of Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Seven counts of Attempted Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Two counts of Kidnapping 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Three counts of Attempted Assault 2 nd Degree, a Class D Violent Felony

Degree, a Class D Violent Felony Four counts of Strangulation, a Class E Violent Felony

Three counts of Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree, a Class E Violent Felony

Degree, a Class E Violent Felony Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony

Two counts of Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Degree, a Class G Felony One count of False Statement to Police, a Class G Felony



Charles Vinson:

Three counts of Child Abuse 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Two counts of Kidnapping 1 st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Degree, a Class B Violent Felony One count of Assault 2 nd Degree, a Class D Violent Felony

Degree, a Class D Violent Felony Two counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony

Two counts of Conspiracy 2 nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Degree, a Class G Felony One count of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

One of the children was 10 years old during the abuse; the other was abused from age 11 to age 13. Both defendants will be sentenced by a Superior Court judge in January. Mary Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 30 years, up to 444 years in prison. Charles Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 10 years, up to 158 years in prison. Their sentences were secured by Deputy Attorneys General Erik Towne, Kristin Dewalt, and Kathleen Dickerson, with the support of DOJ Social Worker Rebecca Scott, Legal Assistant Nicole Rollins, and Administrative Assistant Alexandra Spedden. The investigation into the Vinsons’ crimes was led by Delaware State Police Troop 3 Detective Jennifer Lloyd, with assistance from Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit and the High Tech Crimes Unit.