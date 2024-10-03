“Protect Medicaid Act of 2024” Signed; New Stream of State and Federal funding

Sponsored by Senator Sarah McBride, bipartisan legislation that was signed earlier this week will bolster health insurance coverage for roughly one-in-four Delawareans according to information from Legislative Hall. Senate Bill 13 (S), or the “Protect Medicaid Act of 2024,” unlocks a new stream of state and federal funding —which state officials say is the largest ongoing investment in Delaware’s Medicaid program since the Affordable Care Act. By facilitating a major investment from the state’s hospitals that will secure a 2-to-1 federal funding match, SB 13 will unlock $175 million annually in new discretionary Medicaid funding aiming to protect, enhance and expand health coverage for the roughly 200,000 Delawareans who receive care through the joint state- and federal-funded health insurance program. The state will receive new funding beginning on July 1, 2025.

Additional information from Legislative Hall

“While this legislation passed unanimously, make no mistake, this legislation’s passage was far from assured a year ago when we started negotiations. After more than two decades of false starts and unsuccessful attempts to secure this funding, we now join almost every other state in tapping this critical funding to help us expand coverage, improve health outcomes, support providers, and save lives,” said Sen. McBride, Chair of the Senate Health Committee. “Thank you to the Delaware Healthcare Association for working collaboratively over the last year and consistently holding up the Protect Medicaid Act of 2024 as an example of how we can solve our greatest challenges through collaboration and compromise.”